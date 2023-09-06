The Hope Center, a vital nonprofit organization in downtown Rapid City, is teetering on the brink of an uncertain future. Following Tuesday night’s decision at the Rapid City Council meeting, the center's plan to relocate to a north side warehouse, which could have secured its operations for years to come, is now in jeopardy.

In a contentious vote of eight to one, with Councilman Bill Evans casting the only opposing vote, the council approved an appeal, effectively halting the Hope Center's move to its proposed new location.

The decision came after public comment in which numerous individuals passionately expressed their opinions on the Hope Center's relocation, including those for the relocation and those against.

Background: What's at stake

The approved appeal, identified as 23PD019, pertained to the Planning Commission's Decision on a Final Planned Development. The decision would have allowed the Hope Center to establish a mission at 630 East Boulevard North, without overnight lodging.

The property in question comprises 0.46 acres of land zoned as a General Commercial District. Currently, it houses a warehouse constructed in 1947. The Hope Center aimed to make this space its new home, expanding its capacity to serve the community.

The Hope Center, a resource for those experiencing poverty and homelessness, has been operating at full capacity at its current location on 615 Kansas City Street. The move was envisioned to better accommodate the growing number of guests and expand their services.

At their current site, the Hope Center provides services to an average of 200 guests daily.

"Today 273 people checked into the Hope Center, that is a not a duplicated number," Melanie Timm, the executive director of the Hope Center, said.

With the new location, it was anticipated that an additional two to three staff members would be hired, along with the recruitment of 10 new volunteers per week.

The organization works closely with various agencies, including Journey On, Pennington County Housing, and the Rapid City Police Department Quality of Life Unit, to provide comprehensive assistance to its guests.

Timm emphasized the critical role the center plays in the community. She noted that the current building it occupies is owned by First United Methodist Church, which will not renew their lease after August 2024. Without an alternative location, the Hope Center could face closure, leaving a significant gap in services for those in need.

"We are faced with potential closure of the Hope Center. And that is concerning to us seeing the number of people that we serve and the very meaningful ways that we impact lives,” Timm said.

Concerns raised by the community

However, opposition to the relocation was also voiced by community members during the public hearing. In addition to residents of the neighborhood expressing worries about the impact of the relocation, especially concerning the safety of children, Tonchi Weaver expressed concerns about the impact of the new location on the surrounding residential area.

Weaver initiated the petition to appeal the Planning Commission's decision. She argued that the rights of residents and taxpayers to maintain their quality of life should be considered.

"The residents and taxpayers in the affected neighborhood deserve to say no to a facility that they believe will be detrimental to the quality of life in their neighborhood," Weaver said.

The petition itself received more than 130 signatures.

Perspectives from Council members

Councilman Bill Evans, who voted against the appeal, expressed his view that the Hope Center should be allowed to proceed with its plans. "This is a very, very tough vote," he said. "And frankly, I was on the fence about this. I had long discussions with a few of my colleagues and I could've gone either way on this particular one. I'm going to vote to allow this to happen."

Councilwoman Lindsey Seachris, who supported the appeal, raised concerns about the impact on the residential neighborhood. "I will not be supporting this request [Planning Commission's approval of relocation]," said Seachris. "I don't feel like this is the right location, and I don't feel like a residential neighborhood is the right location for this service."

The council voted eight to one in favor of the petition to appeal the Hope Center's relocation. This decision leaves the Hope Center with an uncertain future, as it navigates the challenges of finding a new location to continue its work in the community.