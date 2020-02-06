Horse Sale Results

2020 Black Hills Stock Show Horse Sale

Gelding

Lot Price Buyer City, State Sire Name/Desc. D-O-B Count Poss/Semen

105 $40,000.00 333 - CAVE CREEK RANCH Phoenix, AZ 85086 Uncle Pepper 05/04/11 1

119 $40,000.00 333 - CAVE CREEK RANCH Phoenix, AZ 85086 This Wimpy Can Shine 02/20/13 1

127 $29,000.00 703 - LEISETH, KENNY Sms Major Hager 04/28/11 1

163 $25,000.00 206 - YSTAAS, CHAD Dickinson, ND 58601 Twist Of My Style 05/08/15 1

9 $24,000.00 247 - LEMMONS, M.T. Livermore, CA 94550 Leo Dukes Fleet 05/08/10 1

99 $22,000.00 739 - EDWARDS, EVA Gillette, WY 82718 Guys Can Fly 05/08/11 1

40 $21,000.00 273 - V RANCH Thermopolis, WY 82443 Stylin Sonny Rey 01/20/13 1

114 $21,000.00 206 - YSTAAS, CHAD Dickinson, ND 58601 KR Silver Skatkat 04/27/12 1

137 $20,000.00 708 - BURCH, MATT Gillette, WY 82717 Desiresome Metallic 01/18/15 1

123 $19,000.00 576 - Thomas, Kenneth W. & Susan Veteran, WY 82243 Jacked Up N Cromed 05/01/09 1

Mare

Lot Price Buyer City, State Sire Name/Desc. D-O-B Count Poss/Semen

113 $27,000.00 336 - Branch, Roger Wellston, OK 74881 V Eight Metallicichi 02/12/15 1

117 $24,000.00 956 - MILLER, BOBBIE Menoken, ND 58558 Streakin Ta The Moon 05/13/16 1

102 $18,000.00 444 - RANSCHAE, ROGER Spearfish, SD 57783 Ms Smiles 05/05/10 1

65 $17,000.00 414 - GOVEN, JESSICQ Rozet, WY 82727 CJ Lady Cash 04/29/17 1

121 $16,500.00 363 - HAM, ALAN Piedmont, SD 57769 JD Miss Hunky Jet 05/17/12 1

130 $14,500.00 444 - RANSCHAE, ROGER Spearfish, SD 57783 Texas Tornado 04/05/11 1

140 $13,000.00 957 - TLL20 Grand Island, NE 68802 Blantons Barbie 06/22/13 1

152 $10,000.00 960 - Tll41 BOZEMAN, MT 59718 Yellow Jackette 04/01/15 1

31 $9,000.00 452 - VOTRUBA, LLOYD Hemingford, NE 69348 Hell In Wranglers 03/22/15 1

24 $8,000.00 512 - GUNN, TERRY Wasta, SD 57791 One Smooth Shaudy 05/24/13 1

Stallion

Lot Price Buyer City, State Sire Name/Desc. D-O-B Count Poss/Semen

170 $21,000.00 636 - STEELE, DIANE Cheyenne, WY 82009 Metallica Stryle 03/13/17 1

109 $15,000.00 696 - GOLLIHER, SUE Belle Fourche, SD 57717 Easy Ta Frame 04/07/18 1

126 $14,500.00 706 - HERRON, SHARON Union Center, SD 57787 Lena Doc Roanndipity 06/06/17 1

Pony

Lot Price Buyer City, State Sire Name/Desc. D-O-B Count Poss/Semen

38 $7,000.00 454 - BLUM, BART Reliance, SD 57569 Comanche 05/01/06 1

88 $5,000.00 287 - Handcoclc, Mary Long Valley, SD 57547 Black Rose 01/01/14 1

124 $4,250.00 730 - WEINREIS, GARRETT Edgemont, SD 57735 Poco 01/01/12 1

25 $2,000.00 338 - Whitcher, Jim Scenic, SD 57780 Chip 01/01/10 1

104 $1,800.00 782 - HUNT, JOHN EAGLE BUTTE, SD Domingo 01/01/07 1

11 $1,500.00 396 - ENGESSER, NEAL SHORTY Spearfish, SD 57783 Bella 01/01/15 1

Volume Buyers

Lots City, State Last, First Name Company Buyer

4 Edgemont, SD WEINREIS, GARRETT WEINREIS, GARRETT 730

3 Spearfish, SD ENGESSER, NEAL SHORTY ENGESSER, NEAL SHORTY 396

3 Kyle, SD FISHER, ART FISHER, ART 756

2 Bristow, OK Lux, Taylor Lux, Taylor 255

2 Wellston, OK Branch, Roger Branch, Roger 336

2 Hermosa, SD Dikoff, Roger & Elizabeth Dikoff, Roger & Elizabeth 334

2 Rapid City, SD McKernan, Lyle & Darla McKernan, Lyle & Darla 566

2 Belle Fourche, SD O'Keeffe, Levi & Lindsey O'Keeffe, Levi & Lindsey 578

2 Merino, CO Thompson, Lorralne Thompson, Lorralne 225

2 MINOT, ND LANGSETH, BRIAN LANGSETH, BRIAN 298

Description Average Total

Sale Averages

84 $930,850 Gelding $11,082

30 $265,250 Mare $8,842

3 $50,500 Stallion $16,833

6 $21,550 Pony $3,592

Lots $1,268,150 123 $10,310

