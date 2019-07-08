Equipment of all sizes will be on display at the 2019 Dawes County Fair.
The Highway 20 Tractor Association each year sponsors an antique tractor pull. Weigh-ins are July 28 at 3 p.m. and the pull will start at 4 p.m. in front of the grandstands. The tractor pull always draws a significant number of entries, and those in the grandstands will be able to watch tractors pull the weighted sled to their heart's content.
For those interested in something smaller, Big Dog Racing will have lawn mower races at 3 p.m. at the North 40 Track. Be sure to check out these souped up mowers and see just how fast they can go!