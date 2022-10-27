Hospital gains addition for new MRI

There’s been a lot of work at Chadron Community Hospital and Health Services, as the building recently underwent an expansion to house its new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine in the second-floor Radiology Department.

Sonographer Kresi Long said the strength of the magnet in the machine is 1.5 Tesla. To put that in perspective, the magnet is about 30,000 times stronger than the magnetic pull of the earth. Long further added it is the same magnitude the hospital had with its previous MRI, and is a standard for hospitals the size of Chadron’s.

The MRI is one of the newest from Siemens Altea, with a 70-centimeter bore and a 550-pound table limit. This means the new machine is able to accommodate a wider range of patients. Having the newest software, Long added, means faster scan times while being able to get more images in the clearest, sharpest highest resolution available.

Images are read by Radiology Imaging Associates out of Denver, who are board-certified radiologists who come to the hospital every Wednesday. Long noted the radiologists reading the scans are specialized based on the scan. For example, if a patient is getting a knee done, it’s a musculoskeletal radiologist reading it. For a brain scan, it’s a neuroradiologist.

Long said there will always be some patients who are not able to tolerate being in an MRI, though this is a significant improvement over the 55-inch bore on the previous machine.

While previously typical scans took 30 minutes, whereas no it could take only 15. She emphasized this is only scan time; things like patients changing and getting comfortable on the machine will vary the total time.

“In the past, patients would have to get sent out for specialty exams,” Long said. “The majority of those can be done here.” There are a couple things not possible, such as cardiac and breast imaging. “Those are specialty things that we won’t do enough of in our small hospital, that are done in bigger facilities that have specialists. Any other exam, there shouldn’t be an exam that we aren’t able to do here.”

Cali Frankovic with Public Relations and Marketing added it’s important for people to check with the hospital to see if they can get a scan done locally and save themselves an unnecessary trip.

Long added the new machine provides a better standard of care.

To create the new addition, Long said the hospital worked with Medical Structures, LLC, out of Indiana. The firm creates modular buildings for hospitals that need additions.

Radiology Director Jodi Dannar said over a year’s time they average about 45 MRI’s each month, and they expect that number to increase. She noted they can do more exams without sending people away, and the new machine can accommodate more people.

Long said the radiology department had its busiest month in August, noting that COVID-19 drove up numbers of medical imaging and they’ve never really come back down. She also is aware people understand they don’t have to drive out of Chadron do get scans done. Because so much is done electronically, a simple mouse click can send scans wherever they need to go, such as a specialist in Rapid City.

There are also a lot of specialist who come to Chadron and do satellite clinics, and those doctors have been ordering their imaging through the Chadron hospital.

There will be an open house for the Chadron Community Hospital Radiology Department, featuring the new MRI machine, on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5-6:30 p.m. The community is welcome to tour the department and see not only the new MRI but also the new CT scanner and x-ray equipment.

“We can’t wait to show it off and start using it,” Long said.