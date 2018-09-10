Cheer: The team performed well. We got some comments from judges that will probably be judging State. We go to this competition to get exposure to different judges from the eastern side of the State. This gives us more feedback on what we are doing great and what we need to work on or change to improve the routine.
First, Dakota Valley 131.50 pts no deductions
Second, Parkston 123.00 pts no deductions
Third, Winner 120.00 pts not deductions
Fourth, Bon Homme 112.00 pts 5 pts deduction
Fifth, Hot Springs 106.00 pts no deductions.
Sixth, Wagner 76.00 pts 20 pts deductions.
Seventh, Gregory 73.00 pts 11 pts deductions
Eight, Lyman 63.50 pts 21 pts deductions
Dance: We placed fifth with the current routine. We received comments on what we need to do to improve. The placings were done for overall. We only competed in one division so the other teams that competed in more (up to three) had their scores averaged from the routines for placing.
First Dakota Valley, second Platte/Geddes, third Winner, fourth Gregory and fifth Hot Springs.
Athlete of the week Cheer: Josey Stanley. Josey asks questions on how to improve & better her technique for the betterment of the team performance. Thanks for your dedication Josey.
Athlete of the week Dance: Katelin Wynia. Katelin works hard & has a positive attitude. She goes with the flow & does the changes we make to the routine and works at making them correct and perfect. Thanks for your dedication Katelin.