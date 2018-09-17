HOT SPRINGS-The Hot Springs City Council met for the second time this month on Monday in the Mueller Center.
Frank Maynard of Fall River County Emergency Management gave the Council a brief update on Fall River County's Pre-disaster Mitigation plan and the Local Emergency Operations Plan.
The Pre-disaster Mitigation Plan runs on a five year cycle and was last updated in 2014. The plan involves all communities in Fall River County. It was last updated in 2014 and expires in 2019. Maynard informed the Council of the plan's pending expiration and said Fall River County Emergency Management will be coordinating public meetings in the near future. He encouraged public participation in the meetings once their dates are finalized.
Maynard also gave a brief overview of the Local Emergency Operations Plan(LEOP). He informed the Council that this plan is updated annually. The LEOP is not accessible to the public for security reasons. It includes the response criteria for different agencies for evacuation events and dangerous situations such as a bomb threat.
Mayor George Kotti thanked Maynard for his information. Mayor Kotti added two areas of concern for the City. These included the lack of back-up generators for the City's water system. Kotti was also concerned about future fire mitigation in and around Hot Springs to lessen the threat of large fire events in the future.
The Council approved the second reading of Ordinances 1191 and 1192. 1191 is the 2019 budget appropriations. Mayor Kotti pointed out to the board and public that the City has a structurally balanced budget for the upcoming year.
Ordinance 1192 allowed Golden West to renew their non-exclusive cable franchise in the City.
The Council also approved two resolutions Monday night. Resolution 2018-16 set the rates for the Southern Hills Golf Course in 2019. The course will see a general increase in rates by three percent, meaning the green fees for an 18-hole round will increase from $40 to $42. The Council also approved a 10% discount for active duty military, veterans and first responders for all regularly priced green fees, cart rentals and punch cards.
Resolution 2018-17 authorized the submission for a South Dakota Solid Waste Management Program Grant. If awarded, the grant will be used to fund the disposal of the City's large brush pile off of the Highway 18 bypass.