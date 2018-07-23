Friday afternoon officially marked the beginning of Hot Springs' farmers market season.
An estimated 200 visitors were able to explore the 18 booths featuring fresh produce, arts, crafts, baked goods and more, all while listening to live music courtesy of the Ramblin’ Rangers .
The Hot Springs Farmers Market is held every Friday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Centennial Park and will continue until October 5. This week's musical talent will be Floyd and Connie Gorsuch.
There is still room to become a vendor. Interested parties should do one of the following: email farmersmarkethotsprings@gmail.com, visit the facebook site at https://www.facebook.com/SoakInLocalFood/, call 303-564-0787 or 745-5970 or drop by the Farm Bureau Financial Services Thurs. 9-11am or by appointment.