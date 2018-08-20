Hot Springs Bison golfers competed in the Sturgis Golf Meet held on August 13 at the Boulder Canyon Golf Course.
Teams entered included: Hot Springs, Custer, St.Thomas More, Belle Fourche, Douglas, Lead/Deadwood, Sturgis, Spearfish, Rapid City Central and Rapid City Stevens.
Sturgis took the team title with a four person 18 hole score of 335, second was Rapid City Central with 363 and third was Rapid City Stevens with 391.
The meet medalist with a 18 hole score of 81 was JD Keszler from Sturgis, second place went to Alex Duran of Rapid City Central with 81, third was Tice McVay of Sturgis with 82, fourth was Noah Ziegmann of Sturgis 85 and fifth was Austin Eggers of Custer with 86.
Hot Springs was led by Jacob Harris who scored 105, Mason VanBibber, 107 and Zane Cope with 114.
Hot Springs hosted the Hot Springs Golf Meet on Tuesday August 14. The event was ultimately rained out.