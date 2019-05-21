Each year, the community of Hot Springs honors the heroes and victims of the 2001 September 11 attacks with the 9-11 Grand Stair Challenge.
This free event takes place at the Battle Mountain Staircase in downtown Hot Springs each year on September 11.
Registration begins at 6:00 a.m. with a brief program beginning at 6:30 a.m.
At 6:46 a.m. participants follow a flag bearer up and down the staircase in a lap of silence. The specific time of the lap of silence is in reference to the first attack of September 11, 2001 when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the North Tower in New York at 8:46 a.m.ET.
Following the lap of silence, the National Anthem is played and the challenge begins.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to complete as many flights as possible. Throughout the event, different flag bearers continuously take the American Flag up and down the staircase.
15 laps up and down the Battle Mountain Staircase, which consists of 141 steps, is roughly equivalent to traveling up and down one of the World Trade Towers.
Many stair climbers make it a goal to complete 15 or 30 laps, the equivalent of climbing up and down one or both towers.
The 9-11 Grand Staircase Challenge isn’t geared to be a competitive event, however climbers are encouraged to challenge themselves as much as possible.
In 2018 a participant set a new record of most laps up and down the staircase at 86.
While the primary focus of the event is to honor the heroes and victims of the September 11 attacks, it also serves as a fundraiser for the organization who puts on the 9-11 Grand Stair Challenge.
Challenge Dakota is a non-profit based in Hot Springs, dedicated to promoting active events throughout the community.
In addition to the 9-11 Grand Stair Challenge, they also put on the Memorial Day Stars, Strips & Steps races. The Memorial Day races feature a 2 mile run, 5k and half marathon.
Challenge Dakota is also dedicated to the maintenance and repair of the five staircases found in Hot Springs. All five are a part of the Memorial Day races, while the Battle Mountain Staircase at the foot of the Hot Springs Veterans Administration Hospital.
Because of the proximity to the VA, many veterans participate in the event.
Last year Dusty Pence of Challenge Dakota was able to speak with a few, "Several of the veterans came late in the day and I was able to climb with them, they talked a great deal about what it was like for those brave men and women on 9-11, climbing through the smoke and the fear, the panicking people."