Hot Springs Police responded to Hot Springs Elementary School Wednesday morning to investigate an incident involving a firearm on campus.

In a press release, Chief of Police Ross Norton said officers responded after an individual reported being in possession of a firearm. HSPD said a staff member advised them they had left a firearm secured in their vehicle "with the intention of turning it over to law enforcement."

The school resource officer was able to secure the firearm without incident.

Norton said at no time during the event was there a threat to students, staff or the community.

The investigation is ongoing.