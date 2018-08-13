HOT SPRINGS | Thirty feet of yellow-green grass is about all that separates Suzanne Embree’s propane tank from the deadened, ash-black grasses of the Vineyard Fire.
Thirty feet is also about all that separates the relief of returning home and settling onto one’s couch, as Embree did Monday afternoon, from the tragedy of rummaging through the scorched remnants of a home.
“We’re simply grateful for the support that the fire departments provided here,” Embree said Monday from the living room of her 27440 Valley View Drive house on a rugged hillside perched above Fall River Road. “They saved this place.”
As Embree and her neighbors John and Karen Phelan of 27441 Valley View Drive explained Monday, firefighters also saved their invaluable keepsakes and peace of mind.
“[It was a] close call,” said Karen Phelan as fire trucks carrying water ambled past their home toward a line of firefighting hoses running up and over the hill. “You never think it’s going to happen to you.”
Beginning Saturday morning, it did.
“Scary,” was all Embree offered when asked about the experience of evacuating her home on Saturday and then watching with binoculars from the Hot Springs library as the fire descended the rocky knoll toward her home. Thirty minutes earlier, she had watched the fire crest the hilltop towering above her and the Phelans' homes. Moments later, Hot Springs police officers knocked on the door and gave her 15 minutes to evacuate.
“We turned off the TV and left. We left everything,” Embree said. “There was no time.”
She and her husband — who requested anonymity because of a past career in law enforcement — drove their pickup and fifth-wheel trailer down the hill and into town. Clothes and important documents like birth certificates were all they took with them. The trailer, Embree said, was already stocked with food and bedding. Keepsakes and heirlooms were left behind.
“It doesn’t do any good to second guess, so we made our decision and we lived with it,” she said when asked if she had forgotten or regretted leaving anything behind.
The Phelans were given 15 minutes, too. They took clothes, electronics, prescription drugs, paperwork and John’s accounting records for the various local organizations for whom he serves as treasurer. Everything else, like Karen’s collection of Kachina dolls and pre-World War II Christmas ornaments — she valued each collection at around $20,000 — sat home in peril.
“There are things that if we’d have had the time, we’d have liked to have gotten out,” Karen said, before adding matter of factly, “If they burned, they burned.”
As of Monday at 3:50 p.m., the Vineyard Fire, which began on Aug. 11, had consumed 560 acres and led to the evacuation of about 70 homes, said Joe Johndreau, public information officer for the fire. The blaze is now at around 40 percent containment and is expected to be fully contained by Friday, Aug. 17. Officially, the cause and source of the fire remains under investigation.
But on Monday afternoon, a South Dakota Wildland Fire Division investigator paced atop a risen field of matted, burnt grasses just east of 13052 Fall River Road, across from the Allen Ranch Campground. Walking around old wooden posts connected by wire — apparent paraphernalia from an old or abandoned vineyard — he revealed he was the lone investigator in the area. Without the smoking gun of a cigarette butt, or people who witnessed a kid with matches, or any sign of a lightning strike, the cause is unlikely to be determined, he said.
The Embrees and Phelans nonetheless credit the firefighters for minimizing the damage. No injuries or structural damage has been reported and the threat of further evacuations seem, for now, improbable.
“I had total confidence in what was going on with the firefighters,” Embree said. “I have nothing but admiration for guys who go fight fire.”
The Phelans, whose home sits a couple hundred yards south of the Embree’s house and would likely be the last structure in the subdivision to be threatened by the fire, said they were confident their home would be saved as they left it behind, too.
“We just don’t want to be the only ones left up here,” Karen said of her main concern as she evacuated.
Born and raised in Southern California, Embree said the threat of a wildfire wasn’t new. But she didn’t think it would come with her to Hot Springs when she moved six years ago.
“It’s not a new experience for us,” she said. “But I never gave it [the threat of a wildfire in South Dakota] a thought. It never occurred to me.”
When she returned home after a two-night stay at the nearby KOA, her reaction, she said, was simple.
“Thankful,” Embree said. “Glad to be home.”