House approves millions in spending bills, including for West River projects

PIERRE | The end of a legislative session brings a wealth of appropriations bills.

On Monday the House approved bills funding a rail line improvement, a new visitors’ center at Custer State Park, a new Mineral Industry Building at South Dakota Mines, and a livestock and equestrian complex on the State Fairgrounds in Huron.

A $20 million investment in Genesee and Wyoming, which runs the Rapid City, Pierre and Eastern Railroad, was approved by the House after some debate.

Rep. Caleb Finck, R-Tripp, said the original tracks between Fort Pierre and Rapid City, laid in 1906 or 1907, are still in use today. Also leveraging federal funding, Finck said Genesee and Wyoming hoped to install continuously welded rails that could hold higher freight loads as well as rebuild bridge structures.

Moving more products that can travel at a faster speed will help businesses along the line, Finck said, “improving their ability to compete in their respective industries. Let’s invest for South Dakota for literally the next 100 years.”

An opponent of the legislation, Rep. Steven Haugaard, R-Sioux Falls, said railroads have benefited in the past when they “find ways to get into public coffers. That’s so much the better for their shareholders.”