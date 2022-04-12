House votes 36-31 to impeach Attorney General Ravnsborg for fatal crash

The South Dakota House on Tuesday impeached the state’s attorney general for his conduct surrounding a 2020 fatal car crash, rejecting the recommendation of a special investigative committee and setting up a historic trial in the Senate.

Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg will at least temporarily be removed from office pending the Senate trial, where it takes a two-thirds majority to convict on impeachment charges.

The 36-31 vote in the Republican-controlled House broke from a GOP-backed majority report from a special investigative committee that recommended against impeachment. That report argued Ravnsborg’s actions in the crash were unrelated to his official duties.

Ravnsborg pleaded no contest last year to a pair of traffic misdemeanors in the crash, including making an illegal lane change. He cast Joseph Boever’s death as a tragic accident.

On Monday night, he sent lawmakers a pair of defiant letters urging them to vote against impeaching him.

“In a few hours, your vote will set a precedent for years to come,” Ravnsborg said in the first of two letters sent Monday night and obtained by the Argus Leader. “No state has ever impeached an elected official for a traffic accident.”

The letter also accused Republican Gov. Kristi Noem of interfering in the investigation and of supporting impeachment because of the attorney general’s investigations into her behavior. A second letter from Ravnsborg’s spokesman delved into “evidence, allegations and misconceptions,” about the case.

Noem had pushed for impeachment, arguing that he lied to investigators. So had Democrats, who produced a minority report that argued Ravnsborg was not “forthcoming” to law enforcement officers and had abused the power of his office.

Ravnsborg, who took office in 2019, initially told aides and a 911 dispatcher he did not know what he hit on a rural highway as he was returning home from a Republican dinner in September 2020. He went back to the scene the next day and found the body of 55-year-old Boever, who had been walking on the highway’s shoulder.

The Highway Patrol concluded that Ravnsborg’s car crossed completely onto the highway shoulder before hitting Boever, and criminal investigators said later that they didn’t believe some of Ravnsborg’s statements.

But Republicans on the committee raised doubts about the crash reconstruction and where Boever was when he was hit. Ravnsborg, who has said little about the crash, denied being untruthful in a brief interview in February.

Noem had pressured Ravnsborg to step down since soon after the accident. Some lawmakers have criticized the governor for trying to influence the investigative committee.

The Legislature had never investigated impeachment for an elected official, and only once, in 1917, launched an impeachment inquiry into a circuit judge.

If Ravnsborg had been impeached, he would have been at least temporarily removed from his office pending a trial in the Senate. It would have taken a two-thirds majority in that chamber to convict.

Ravnsborg is positioning for a reelection bid. He would face a Republican challenger, former attorney general Marty Jackley, at the June GOP convention that decides its next nominee.

