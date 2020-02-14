How successful communities attract jobs

For a local community to not just survive, but thrive, they must attract and just as importantly retain decent wage-paying jobs. That may sound simple enough, but putting luck aside, simple statistics will show this is a very difficult task, even under the best of circumstances. Communities may try many approaches to attract these jobs, but there are really only two methods that typically produce results. Let’s take a look at each.

The first and most common, yet least effective approach is to court one of the approximately 150 larger companies that relocate or start-up each year around the country. A community undertaking this approach needs to understand the odds and the requirements to compete. First, understand that more than 5,000 communities are pitching and courting them as well, which reduces your odds of success to approximately 3% in any given year. Utilizing those odds means your success under the best of circumstances equates to one success every 33 years.

For those insisting on this approach, you must assure that you stand out when compared to other communities to have a chance. A survey of business leaders indicates that after basic needs such as quality schools, adequate transportation, infrastructure and so forth are met, they then focus on overall quality of life. What equates to an attractive quality of life? Once again, these studies indicate that one of the first steps taken are a review of the heart of the city, specifically their downtown. Their advance team will drive downtown after-hours to get a feel for the vibrancy of the local community. Does the downtown district provide a great look, feel, and a sense of uniqueness? Is it vibrant with food and entertainment? Fact is that if the downtown can’t provide those minimum quality of life benefits, that community will rarely get a second look. To have a realistic shot of courting those jobs, one must have a vibrant and attractive downtown that screams quality of life and a unique social atmosphere. A vibrant downtown simply reflects the pride of a local community. A slow and unattractive downtown simply shows no community pride.