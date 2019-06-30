As my one-year-old daughter took wobbly steps across the bright green turf at Main Street Square this May, I smiled and thought of Ray Hillenbrand.
It was a perfect downtown Rapid City evening.
My family had just finished dinner at a restaurant and after a short stroll, we decided to enjoy the slowly setting sun with some ice cream at Main Street Square. My daughter, having just learned to walk, smiled wide as she waddled about in the golden light.
I know that perfect evening — and countless more like it in our future — are possible because of the work Ray Hillenbrand has done for our community. He shaped the type of place I want to not only be a part of, but also help grow.
His work, and work he inspired so many others to do, is why our community's future is so bright.
Famously modest, I was surprised when Ray agreed to do an interview for Black Hills Business. Some of the sources I contacted for the cover story were shocked. "Ray doesn't do that," one person said, staring at me in disbelief. Another quipped, "how did you manage that?" Another still actually asked Ray if it was alright to say nice things about him for the article. That was the respect he had by those that knew him.
That respect certainly wasn't commanded by Ray. It was earned through his hard work. It was learned through his compassion. It was developed through partnerships.
During our interview, Ray said agreed to sit down with me because he wanted this article to "be a seed," that helped the community grow and inspired others to action. He said he wanted people to realize that small actions for the right cause can have huge outcomes. He wanted our community to stop operating in silos and start developing more partnerships — so we all prosper. Most of all, he wanted us to be kind.
I too hope these articles on Ray are a seed for growth. But when you start looking around, you realize Ray has already planted a forest.
That forest isn't just visible in downtown Rapid City and Main Street Square. It's in our community leaders that Ray quietly helped mold. That forest is the positive action that was taken after only a short meeting with this great man. Soon that forest will be helping our community's most vulnerable with the OneHeart Center.
Because of Ray's actions these past years in Rapid City, that forest will grow with more trees. Those trees will produce new seeds. Those seeds will plant roots in the Black Hills and continue the cycle over.
Ray's forest of kindness, community and business is already all around us. Because of his lessons, it will continue to grow.