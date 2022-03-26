 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hundreds take part in Indians Allowed march

After the Great Sioux Nation's Tribal Chairman's meeting Saturday morning in Rapid City, tribal members and supporters from across South Dakota met for an Indians Allowed rally in Roosevelt Park. After the rally, the group marched down LaCrosse Street to the Grand Gateway Hotel for another rally. Owners of the hotel made racist comments on social media platforms this week saying that they wouldn't do business with Native Americans. After that, a class action suit has been filed in federal court against the ownership group.

