Chadron State College Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter was inducted Friday night into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2019 at the Grand Island Borders Inn and Suites.
Hunter is one of five wrestlers in the new class, which also includes three who were elected as coaches, three as contributors and two as officials.
"It's a great privilege and honor to be inducted into the Hall of Fame," said Hunter. ”Thanks to my family and friends for being that amazing support system that gave me the best opportunity to be successful. I'm truly blessed."
Hunter was introduced during the dinner by Nathan Urbach, a Chadron State graduate who was the wrestling coach at Rushville High School when Hunter was on the team. Hunter placed at the state tournament for the Longhorns all four years, earning third as a freshman, second as a junior and first as both a sophomore and a senior. He shared Rushville’s winningest wrestler record at 141 wins and 10 losses when he graduated in 2004.
He became Chadron State’s all-time winningest wrestler with a 133-32 record and is the Eagles’ only two-time national champion. He was the 165-pound winner as a sophomore and the 174-pound champ as a senior in 2009.
Hunter becomes the 10th former Chadron State wrestler to enter the Hall of Fame on the merits of his participation in the sport. Six other former Eagles' wrestlers, in addition to five CSC students who did not wrestle in college but went into coaching, have been inducted into the Nebraska Hall of Fame for their coaching successes.
Four more Chadron State graduates are in the Hall of Fame as sport contributors.
This year's class, in addition to Hunter, is as follows: competitors Brett Allgood, Bennington, Jeremie Eckley, Sidney, Jay Sherer, Columbus, and Matt Vacanti, Papillion; coaches Tony Brown, Norfolk, Bruce Bricker, Holdrege, and Bob West, Elm Creek; contributors Daryl Boots, West Point, Jeff Paige, Grand Island, and Fred Spale, Schuyler; and officials Rick Price, Omaha, and Ron Smith, Kearney.