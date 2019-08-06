Chadron hunters and fishers have plenty of places to go to enjoy outdoor recreation. However, hunters and fishers are required to follow the Nebraska State laws and carry on their person at all times the proper permits and certificates.
Hunters are allowed to hunt on open fields and waters, Conservation Reserve Program-Management Access Program (CRP-Map) areas, public lands, such as state wildlife management areas, state parks and recreation areas, national forests and federal reserves and private lands with permission. Each of the hunting sites may have their own restrictions.
- Bighorn WMA (hunting): 1 mile east of Crawford on Hwy. 20, 8 miles east, 1 mile south and 1 miles east on Bethel Loop Road
- Bordeaux Creek WMA (hunting and fishing): 3 miles east of Chadron on Hwy. 20
- Box Butte SRA/WMA (hunting and fishing): 10 miles north of Hemingford
- Chadron Creek (hunting and fishing): 2 miles south of Chadron SP
- Pine Ridge Ranger District,
- Nebraska National Forest (hunting): south of Hwy. 20 between Chadron and Crawford
- Ponderosa WMA (hunting): 2 miles south of Crawford on Hwy. 20 to access sign, 4 miles east
- Chadron City Reservoirs (fishing): 5 1/2 miles south of Chadron
- Chadron State Park Pond (fishing): 9 miles south of Chadron
- Soldier Creek (fishing): 3 miles west of Crawford
- White River (fishing): west of Fort Robinson
- Whitney Lake (fishing): Hwy 20 west of Chadron for 11.3 miles, right on NE-28A Whitney Spur 2 miles
- Wood Reserve Ponds (fishing): Soldier Creek Wilderness Area, Fort Robinsion SP
Tips to stay out of trouble
- Hunters are required by state law to wear and visibly display at least 400 square inches of blaze orange when hunting big game with rifles or muzzleloaders.
- It is illegal to shoot from a bridge or public road, hunt near dwellings and waste game.
- Hunting or trapping Nebraska protected mammals (mountain lion, bear, river otter, spotted skunk, Canada lynx, black-footed ferret, moose, swift fox and southern flying squirrel) is illegal.
- It is illegal to borrow or use another’s permit or to lend permits to others.
- Leaving fish or parts of fish on banks or in the water and catching fish by hand is illegal.
- Fishers are permitted two lines with a max. of two hooks on each line. Ice fishers are permitted five lines with two hooks on each.