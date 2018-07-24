CHICAGO — The attention on Stanley Morgan began early at Big Ten media days here.
The senior wide receiver, one of three player representatives from Nebraska at the preseason gathering, was named to the conference's preseason honors list on Monday morning.
Morgan broke NU's single-season receiving record last fall with 986 yards and added 10 touchdowns, cementing himself as one of the most productive returning receivers in the league.
Joining Morgan on the West list: Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Edwards and running back Jonathan Taylor, Iowa tight end Noah Fant and Northwestern linebacker Paddy Fisher.
The East had the only unanimous selection in Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley. He was joined by Ohio State defensive end Nick Bosa and running back J.K. Dobbins, Michigan defensive end Rashan Gary and Michigan State quarterback Brian Lewerke.