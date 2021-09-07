HUTTON: Operations in Afghanistan are over; start the “AAR”

Did Biden ask then-Afghan President Ashraf Ghani during a phone call July 23 to lie when he said, “….And there is a need, whether it is true or not, there is a need to project a different picture,” about the need to change what Biden called a perception problem?

More importantly, did Biden misrepresent to the American public what he knew to be untrue when he uttered, “the likelihood there’s going to be the Taliban overrunning everything and owning the whole country is highly unlikely.” Discussing the phone call is obviously important since that exact scenario played out.

Who advised Biden that evacuating the military before removing Americans (and others) was the best course of action? Knowing this answer will help evaluate the fitness to serve of everyone involved in the decision.

Who did we kill, precisely, in the drone strike that occurred days after our servicemembers were killed? We need more than the vague “planner and facilitator” that was described by Army Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor at a Pentagon press briefing. Why? We need to know what role the White House played in target selection and what value the targets represented.