Interstate 90 (both directions) is scheduled to close from the Wyoming state line to Wall (Exit 110) beginning at 8 p.m. Monday.

Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible. As the storm continues to move across the state, Interstate closures are expected to be extended, with multi-day closures anticipated.

Due to the expected length of this winter weather event, all motorists are advised to plan accordingly due to limited accommodations and truck parking in the communities of Wall, Kadoka, Murdo, Vivian and Chamberlain.

Interstate 90 within the Rapid City metro area (exit 55 to exit 67) will be open for local travel.

Motorists should not use secondary highways to avoid interstate closures. Significantly reduced visibilities and blizzard-like conditions, will make travel very dangerous.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, please visit sd511.org or dial 511.