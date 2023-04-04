Interstate 90 (both directions) is closed from Wall (exit 110) to Murdo (exit 192) as of 4 p.m. MT Tuesday.

The combination of heavy snow accumulations and sustained strong winds will cause snow and ice covered roads along with blizzard-like conditions throughout the western and central portions of the state. Conditions are forecasted to continually deteriorate overnight, with travel becoming extremely difficult to impossible.

The following interstate closures, previously issued, remain in place:

• Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) from Rapid City (exit 67) to Wall (exit 110).

• Interstate 29 (both northbound and southbound) from Watertown (exit 177) to the North Dakota state line.

Due to the expected length of this winter weather event, multi-day interstate closures are expected. All motorists are advised to plan accordingly due to limited accommodations and truck parking in the communities between Murdo and Chamberlain.