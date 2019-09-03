In 2012, Brooke Moeller was five months into her job as a chiropractor in Chamberlain when she was told she would probably never get her student loans paid off.
Moeller had recently graduated from Northwestern Health Sciences University in Bloomington, Minn., and opened her own clinic called Inspire Chiropractic. When she started, Moeller said, she was one of two chiropractors in a 50-mile radius of Chamberlain and averaged seven new patients a week.
Moeller wasn’t married, didn’t have children and was renting a trailer home for $550 per month. She’d also paid $1,500 every month toward the roughly $200,000 in student loans she took out to become a chiropractor. As a big believer in financial responsibility and paying back what she owed, Moeller called her loan servicer, Nelnet, to check on her loan’s status and the progress she had made toward repayment.
The customer service rep said that after five months and $7,500 worth of payments, Moeller had knocked only $700 off her loan’s principal balance.
“That was when I pretty much broke down,” she said.
Part of the problem was that while Moeller was in school, the federal government took over a larger portion of the student loan market. In the process, interest rates shot up, Moeller said, and made her schooling far more expensive. Already tens of thousands of dollars in debt, Moeller didn’t have much choice but to finish her program and hope to make enough money after graduating to pay the debt.
She would have needed to pay more than $12,000 per year just to keep up with the 6.8 percent interest rate on her loans. Moeller was paying for building space and expensive chiropractic equipment — all of which she had to finance through a small business loan to get started — in addition to chipping away at her student debt. She couldn’t pay her debt off without the business, so Moeller felt stuck and looked for alternatives.
Like nearly 8 million other Americans, Moeller entered into an income-based repayment plan and has been making payments ever since.
Now 34 and married with two children, Moeller is making payments on her loans and hoping they’ll be forgiven. Income-driven repayment plans allow borrowers to avoid default on their loans by making smaller monthly payments based on the portion of their annual income that is 150 percent of the federal poverty line. Such payments often don’t result in a loan ever being paid off. Part of the agreement borrowers make when they enter such a plan is that after 20 or 25 years of making payments, the government will forgive the loan and tax the borrower on the amount forgiven.
Moeller said she’s trying to save money for the $60,000 to $70,000 tax bill she is likely to face if her loans are forgiven in 2036 as she was promised, but she’d much rather pay the loans off early.
“By all means I’m very much a Republican. I’m not asking for school to be free, I’m not,” she said. “I think that we should pay for our schooling. But good God, when the job doesn’t pay for the schooling it took to get the job, there’s something wrong.”
Together, Moeller and her husband average about $75,000 a year in taxable income, about $20,000 more than the median income in Chamberlain. But because of her student debt, Moeller said, she has no retirement savings and can’t put any money away for her own children’s college expenses. The debt is a constant source of anxiety, and it weighs on just about every decision she makes, Moeller said.
“There are times in my life when I say maybe I should have gone and done something I would have hated just so I wouldn’t have this burden,” she said. “But I didn’t know; I didn’t know that it was going to be like this.”