Central States Fair, Aug. 17-26
Weekly Deals: All-day carnival wristband $30
$3 Gate Admission, (free before 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.)
Coors Tent Happy Hour, $1 off domestic beers 5 p.m.-7 p.m
German Tent: $5 cover charge after 6 p.m., free with Grandstand Pass
Aug. 17: 3 p.m.-midnight, Boy Scouts Food Drive: Gate admission free with non-perishable food item
Aug. 18-23, 25: noon-midnight
Aug. 22: Buddy Day: Two wristbands for $40 with coupon from Burger King
Aug. 23: All military, family members and DOD card holders will receive free admission to fair, grandstand entertainment and German Tent with ID
Aug. 24: noon-1 a.m. Carnival rides from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $15 with coupon from Arbys
Aug. 26: noon-5 p.m., free gate