In 10th year, Cousins relishes durability

EAGAN, Minn. — When his assumed replacement was drafted this spring, Kirk Cousins found himself facing a likely end date for his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

Being finished playing football will probably be a different story. Even though he's entering his 10th year in the NFL, in some ways Cousins is just getting going.

"The more I play, the more I realize this position is really built to last in how they're protecting the quarterback, the league rules are. If you play smart, you don't try to be a hero and get hit all the time but you step out of bounds and you get rid of the football and you get down, I think you can prolong your career quite a bit," Cousins said Wednesday, before the team's first full practice of training camp.

"With the advances in the nutrition and the staff support we have and just the medical care, I just see that there's really no reason that you can't play a long, long time, and there's no reason to think that you can't still throw the ball as well at 38 as you did at 24."