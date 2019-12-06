We get it. We’re entering the busiest season of the year and because of the hustle and bustle that comes with the holidays, you may not have time to read the full article of a headline that caught your eye.
No worries though. We have a simple way to help you save stories you couldn’t quite finish or couldn’t even start!
To add an item to your reading list simply log in to your account, open the item you want to save and then scroll to the bottom and click the bookmark icon.
You can then find any saved items at any time on any device you’re logged in on by going to your dashboard (find the button for this in our menu) and clicking the Saved Items button.
Have an item saved that you’ve already read? No problem! Just click the remove button that appears on the right-hand side of that item in your reading list.
As always, thank you for being a member and happy reading!