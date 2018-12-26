Four S.D. snowmobilers found
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Four missing snowmobile riders have been found safe in southern Wyoming.
The Albany County Sheriff's Department says a search helicopter spotted the four men from South Dakota Tuesday afternoon and they all appeared to be in good condition.
The helicopter wasn't able to land in the rugged area of neighboring Carbon County, and ground searchers weren't able to reach them by nightfall. The pilots dropped some supplies along with a note telling the men that help was on the way and asking them to remain there.
Searchers plan to rescue them Wednesday.
The sheriff's department was notified that they were missing Sunday after they failed to check out of their lodge in Albany as planned.
The search area was very large because it wasn't known exactly where they planned to go.
Pedestrian identified in fatal accident
SIOUX FALLS — Police have identified the pedestrian who was struck and killed by a pickup truck in Sioux Falls.
Capt. Loren McManus on Wednesday identified the victim as 68-year-old Lugene Cogshell of Sioux Falls. Authorities say he was killed Sunday about 10:15 p.m. while crossing a street. McManus says the driver who struck him is a 75-year-old Sioux Falls man. He says speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.
Cogshell was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
One dead after three-car crash
HARTINGTON, Neb. — Authorities say a driver was killed and four people were injured in a three-vehicle collision in northeast Nebraska.
The accident occurred Tuesday night on U.S. Highway 81 in Cedar County. Authorities say 82-year-old Marjorie Novak, of Hartington, was headed south in her pickup truck when it struck a northbound vehicle driven by a Yankton, South Dakota, man. A second northbound vehicle, driven by 52-year-old Brenda Saltzman, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, then ran into the rear of the first.
Authorities say Novak was pronounced dead at the scene. The Yankton man and Saltzman and her two passengers were taken to hospitals.
-- Journal and wire reports