S.D. snowmobile riders recovering
LARAMIE, Wyo. — Four snowmobile riders from South Dakota are doing well after being rescued in southern Wyoming.
The men had to snowshoe part of the way out Wednesday because rescuers weren't able to get their snowmobiles all the way to them because of the rugged terrain. The Albany County Sheriff's Department says rescuers, including some from Colorado, were able to bring in snow shoes for them to use to get to the waiting snowmobiles. They made it back to the trailhead by nightfall.
The men were reported missing Sunday. An Air Force helicopter spotted them on Christmas in Carbon County but wasn't able to land because of the terrain.
The sheriff's department says the men weren't injured and survived by rationing food, building a fire, melting snow for water and building a shelter.
S.D. National Guard to aid cyber operations
DENVER — National Guard soldiers from Colorado, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah are deploying to Fort Meade, Maryland, as part of a cyber protection team supporting U.S. military operations in Afghanistan.
The Colorado guard said Thursday Cyber Protection Team 174 will help the Defense Department with network security and cyber defensive operations.
The deployment will last a year. The team's assignment is to help commanders operate freely in the cyber domain as well as on the ground while denying adversaries that ability.
The Colorado National Guard will hold a departure ceremony on Friday.
Man arrested for concealed gun at airport
SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested for bringing a gun to the regional airport.
Sioux Falls Police Capt. Loren McManus says the 34-year-old man is accused of possessing a concealed pistol without a permit. Police say the man was going through security at Sioux Falls Regional Airport on Wednesday when officers found the unloaded gun in his backpack.
McManus says police believe the man accidentally brought the gun to the airport.
-- Journal staff and wire reports