Man arrested after baby left in car
SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man has been arrested and accused of leaving a 1-year-old child alone in a car outside a hotel.
Police spokesman Sam Clemens says an employee at the Country Inn and Suites told police a car was parked in the parking lot between 30 minutes and an hour on Saturday evening, and that crying was heard coming from the car. The Argus Leader reports the employee went to the car and found the child inside. Clemens says the car was warm but the boy was unharmed.
As police investigated, the owner of the car arrived and told officers he didn't know the boy was in the vehicle when he parked it. The child's mother is the man's girlfriend. The Department of Social Services took custody of the boy because his mother could not immediately be found.
State mulls fence at mansion
PIERRE — State administrators are reviewing security needs at the governor's residence in South Dakota, including the installation of a fence.
KCCR reports the state is soliciting interest from companies to design and construct a fence. The budget for the fence is $400,000.
Gov. Kristi Noem spokeswoman Kristin Wileman says no final decisions have been made.
Corn planting lags
SIOUX FALLS — Corn planting in South Dakota continues to lag at the start of the season.
According to the latest weekly federal crop report, corn planting in South Dakota was 25 percent complete as of Sunday. That's well behind the pace of 87 percent at this time last year and 90 percent for the five-year average.
Corn was 2 percent emerged, well behind 45 percent last year and 57 percent average.
Soybean planting was only 6 percent, compared with 56 percent last year and 64 percent average.
Winter wheat condition was rated 6 percent poor or very poor, 46 percent fair, 45 percent good and 3 percent excellent.
Spring wheat planning was 79 percent, compared with 96 percent last year and 97 percent average.
Only 1.1 days were suitable for fieldwork last week.
-- Journal staff and wire reports