Rollover kills 1 in Gregory Co.
BONESTEEL | Authorities say a 36-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash east of Bonesteel, in Gregory County.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol says Jagdish Singh, of Edmonton, Alberta, was a passenger in 2014 semi-trailer that lost control Friday on a curve on U.S. Highway 281. The semi and trailer rolled into the ditch.
Singh was thrown from the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the semi, 32-year-old Gurpreet Brar, of Edmonton, suffered serious non-life threatening injuries.
The highway patrol is considering charges in the case.
2 teens killed near Viborg
VIBORG | Authorities say two teen-age males died and a third was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash near Viborg.
The Department of Public Safety says a pickup truck and a car collided at an uncontrolled intersection late Friday when neither vehicle stopped. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch.
The 19-year-old driver of the car and a 17-year-old passenger in the pickup both died at the scene.
The 17-year-old pickup driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital. The department says charges are pending against him.
Names have not been released. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating.
1 killed in wreck by Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. | Authorities say a 76-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash near Bismarck.
The Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 10:17 p.m. about 5 miles northwest of Bismarck. The vehicle failed to negotiate a curve and entered a ditch, where it struck two large trees.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.
The crash remains under investigation.
Pipeline protesters begin march
DES MOINES, Iowa | About two-dozen environmental demonstrators are undertaking a 100-mile march in Iowa to protest the Dakota Access oil pipeline.
They began their eight-day trek Saturday in Des Moines.
Advocacy groups Bold Iowa and Indigenous Iowa organized the march to show unity against the $3.8 billion, four-state pipeline.
Protesters plan to walk 10-15 miles a day, completing the march Saturday in Fort Dodge.
Native American Coalition of the Quad Cities President Regina Tsosie told the newspaper that the pipeline could break and poison the water. She also says it has desecrated sacred sites.
Protesters have pushed back against the pipeline for years. But a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers study of the pipeline released last week says it poses no significant environmental threats.
NE troopers to don pink patches
LINCOLN, Neb. | Nebraska State Patrol troopers are donning a new pink patch in October to raise money and awareness for breast-cancer research.
The patrol says troopers will have the option to replace their standard navy-blue-and-red patch with a new patch featuring the patrol's logo in pink and black.
Pink patches are also available for purchase by the patrol's civilian employees and members of the general public. All proceeds from pink-patch sales will go to benefit research and treatment of breast cancer.
The patches can be purchased online.
Col. John Bolduc, the patrol's superintendent, says the Pink Patch Project is a phenomenal effort around the country to help fight breast cancer.
1 teen killed in ATV wreck
THREE FORKS, Mont. | A 12-year-old Montana boy has died in an ATV accident in Gallatin County.
The victim was identified by the county coroner as Ty Kendall of Belgrade.
The Montana Highway Patrol says the incident occurred Sunday near Three Forks when the ATV the victim was riding rolled while negotiating a curve. The boy was trapped underneath the vehicle for about two hours before someone else found him.
The boy, who was wearing a helmet, was pronounced dead at the scene.