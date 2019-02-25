House rejects lower drop-out age
PIERRE — A South Dakota bill that would have let 16-year-old students drop out of school has been rejected.
Representatives voted 40-27 Monday against the bill. It would have reduced the mandatory school attendance age from 18 to 16.
The Argus Leader reports supporters have said current law puts too much of a burden on schools to manage kids who don't want to attend class. Republican Rep. Lana Greenfield, the sponsor, says the state is doing an injustice to its schools, parents, taxpayers and students.
Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch, an opponent, says he doesn't want to give up on the state's children, and that's what the bill did. The state Department of Education opposed the bill in committee.
The Legislature in 2009 raised the compulsory attendance age to 18.
Yankton casino measure falls short
PIERRE — State senators have scrapped a measure that would have put a proposed casino complex in a southeastern South Dakota city to a statewide vote.
The chamber voted 22-13 Monday against the measure. The proposed constitutional amendment would have asked voters to give a nonprofit group one gambling license in Yankton.
Supporters said the Port Yankton project is an effort to drive tourism for the city and state.
Native American tribes in Nebraska and South Dakota objected to the plan. Yankton Sioux Tribe Vice Chairman Jason Cooke recently told a committee the measure would be very detrimental to his tribe.
Supporters could still collect signatures to put the casino and entertainment project on the 2020 ballot.
Science bill voted down
PIERRE — The South Dakota House has voted down a bill that would have allowed teachers to decide how much skepticism to inject into lessons on scientific topics such as climate change.
Representatives voted 46-21 Monday to reject the measure. Republican Sen. Phil Jensen, the bill's Senate sponsor, said previously that the measure would provide protections from termination to teachers who want to help students learn to think critically.
The bill said teachers couldn't be stopped from helping students understand, analyze or critique "in an objective scientific manner the strengths and weaknesses" of scientific information presented in classes aligned with South Dakota's educational content standards.
Republican Rep. Timothy Johns, an opponent, says the bill would allow teachers to present facts or theories that aren't generally accepted within the scientific community.
Mirror legislation failed in 2017.
Man accused in shooting pleads guilty
SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man accused of accidentally shooting and killing his friend has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter, avoiding a second trial in the case.
Twenty-four-year-old David Randle Jr. in September 2016 was convicted of first-degree manslaughter in the 2015 death of 19-year-old Mikael Ashame. Prosecutors said Randle accidentally shot Ashame while under the influence of drugs. Randle was sentenced to 15 years in prison.
The South Dakota Supreme Court last fall ordered a new trial for Randle, citing improper jury instructions.
The Argus Leader reports Randle was to stand trial again this week, but he pleaded guilty Monday before that could happen.
Man pleads not guilty to escape
PIERRE — A Mission man has pleaded not guilty to escaping from federal custody.
The U.S. attorney's office says 28-year-old Roger Spider Jr. was in the custody of federal marshals last month on a domestic assault charge when he failed to report back to jail after a furlough.
He's accused of escape and also criminal contempt for not following terms of the furlough order. He could face up to five years in federal prison if convicted.
