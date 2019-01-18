Federal workers file for unemployment in S.D.
PIERRE — More than 200 people have filed for unemployment insurance in South Dakota because of the government shutdown.
The South Dakota Department of Labor and Regulation says 227 federal employees have filed claims as a result of the partial government shutdown.
The shutdown, the longest ever, entered its 28th day on Friday. KELO reports several area organizations, banks and restaurants are offering help for furloughed federal workers. For example the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is offering free pet food.
The shutdown that began Dec. 22 caused roughly 420,000 federal employees across the country to work without pay. Another 380,000 are not at work and not being paid.
Woman dead after minivan-tractor crash
SALEM — An 85-year-old woman is dead after a collision in McCook County involving a minivan and a tractor.
The Highway Patrol says the woman was a passenger in a minivan that rear-ended the tractor on state Highway 38 a mile west of Salem shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday. She was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital, where she died Thursday.
The minivan driver was taken to a Sioux Falls hospital with serious injuries. The tractor driver was not hurt.
The patrol says the tractor had its flashing rear lights on at the time of the crash.
Authorities ID woman killed in crash
SIOUX FALLS — Authorities have identified a Sioux Falls woman who died in a head-on crash on Interstate 229 in the city.
The Highway Patrol says a car driven by 25-year-old Nikki Jones crossed the median and collided with another car Tuesday afternoon.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was seriously injured and taken to a hospital.
The crash tied up afternoon commuter traffic.
-- Journal staff and wire reports