Minor earthquake reported near border
VALENTINE, Neb. — The U.S. Geological Survey reports that a minor earthquake shook rural areas near the Nebraska and South Dakota border around Valentine, Nebraska.
The service reports that a 3.5 magnitude earthquake occurred just after 2 a.m. Saturday about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) northwest of Valentine in far north-central Nebraska. The National Weather Service says it received a few calls of some rumbling in Valentine.
There were no reports of injuries or damage.
Earlier this spring, several minor earthquakes were reported in Custer County, about 100 miles south of Valentine.
Repairs could delay traffic on US 183
SPRINGVIEW, Neb. — Repairs and repaving are expected to begin Monday on U.S. Highway 183.
The Nebraska Transportation Department says the project runs from Springview north to the South Dakota state line. The work will include paving, grading and bridge and guardrail repairs.
Traffic will be maintained with lane closures and one-lane work zones. The project is expected to be finished in early November.
Yankton wants more ride-sharing services
YANKTON — Officials in southeastern South Dakota are easing regulations to encourage more ride-sharing services in the city.
The Yankton City Commission voted unanimously this month to alter the city's vehicles-for-hire ordinance, the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reported. The previous ordinance required significant paperwork and an expensive annual vehicle inspection for each ride-sharing driver.
The process had worked for small, local operators, but not for large companies with thousands of drivers, said City Attorney Ross Den Herder.
He said the new process lifts the administrative burden associated with operating in Yankton. The change allows Lyft, Uber and similar companies to complete their own driver and vehicle approvals as required by law, he said. The ride-sharing providers won't need to repeat the process at City Hall for each driver and vehicle.
"As required by South Dakota law, their drivers are required to go through a rigorous application and background check, and their vehicles must meet a reasonably high standard to be eligible to drive for the company," Den Herder said.
The move comes after Lyft began servicing the state last year. The ride-sharing provider has many drivers interested in serving the city, according to Den Herder.
Police investigating casino robbery
SIOUX FALLS — Sioux Falls police are investigating an armed robbery of a casino.
The Argus Leader reports police were called to Happy Jacks casino Friday night, after a report of a man threatening an employee with a handgun.
Authorities say the suspect fled on foot from the casino with an unknown amount of cash.
The employee was not injured. Police say the investigation is ongoing.
27 Wyo. residents died from flu
CASPER, Wyo. — Twenty-seven Wyoming residents have died from flu-related illnesses during the most recent influenza season.
The Casper Star-Tribune reports its the most deaths from flu-related complications in three years and nearly double the deaths of the 2016-17 season. Nationwide, there have been at least 127 flu-related child deaths during the flu season, which spans from October to May.
The state Department of Health's spokeswoman Kim Deti says they are characterizing the 2017-18 season as severe.
