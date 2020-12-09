Red Dirt festival to be rescheduled
Due to continued concerns over COVID-19 and the lack of bands touring at this time, the annual Red Dirt Music Festival scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9 at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been postponed to later in 2021. A new date for the festival has not been set. Deadwood Mountain Grand management hopes to have a rescheduled date finalized by mid-January.
Tickets already purchased for the Red Dirt Music Festival may be used for the new date. Refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlet they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for information about refunds.
Holiday gift youth workshop Dec. 12
Deadwood History, Inc. will host a Holiday Gift Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Days of '76 Museum in Deadwood. Students are invited to create homemade gifts for the holiday season. The workshop is suggested for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The program is free, but reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information, call education director Amanda Brown at 605-578-1657. Masks are required. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.
Children will make and decorate a handmade journal with stamps and stickers, design wooden bracelets with washi tape, put together a wind spinner from colorful washers and paperclips, craft a photo display out of decorated wood and yarn, and more. Packaging and wrapping paper will also be available.
The workshop is co-sponsored by the Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission, Deadwood History, Adams-Mastrovich Family Foundation, Bill Haas, The William Karl and Laura L. Haas Educational Endowment, and the Walter and Frances Green Trust Fund.
‘A Christmas Carol’ goes virtual
For one night only, Belle Fourche Area Community Theater will present a virtual version of “A Christmas Carol.” Tune in at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, when BHACT performs Charles Dickens’ beloved Christmas tale as a radio play broadcast online.
To keep actors, community and audience safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, BHACT will be livestreaming the classic story of Ebenezer Scrooge on YouTube. The cast and crew is excited to share this new kind of experience. For $5 per household, you will be sent a link where you can watch the radio play performed live! Tickets can be purchased at bellefourcheact.com. Just before the performance, around 6:45 p.m. Dec. 17, ticketholders will be sent an email containing a link to the livestream. If you don’t receive your link please contact director@bellefourcheact.com.
BHACT also be taking donations during the show, or add a donation when you purchase your ticket. All of the money donated goes back to Belle Fourche Area Community Theater to support its mission even during these trying times. For more information, go to bellefourcheact.com/.
