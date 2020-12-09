Red Dirt festival to be rescheduled

Due to continued concerns over COVID-19 and the lack of bands touring at this time, the annual Red Dirt Music Festival scheduled for Jan. 8 and 9 at Deadwood Mountain Grand has been postponed to later in 2021. A new date for the festival has not been set. Deadwood Mountain Grand management hopes to have a rescheduled date finalized by mid-January.

Tickets already purchased for the Red Dirt Music Festival may be used for the new date. Refunds may be received through the respective ticket outlet they were purchased from. If tickets were purchased through the Deadwood Mountain Grand Spotlight Store, call 605-559-1188 for information about refunds.

Holiday gift youth workshop Dec. 12

Deadwood History, Inc. will host a Holiday Gift Workshop from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Days of '76 Museum in Deadwood. Students are invited to create homemade gifts for the holiday season. The workshop is suggested for students in kindergarten through sixth grade. The program is free, but reservations are required. To make reservations or for more information, call education director Amanda Brown at 605-578-1657. Masks are required. A face covering will be supplied if you do not have one.