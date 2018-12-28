Noem announces interim cabinet, staff
PIERRE — South Dakota Gov.-elect Kristi Noem has announced her choices for interim secretaries of the state Human Services and Social Services departments.
The incoming Republican governor said Friday that Shawnie Rechtenbaugh will serve as interim secretary of Human Services and Amy Iversen-Pollreisz will be interim secretary of Social Services.
Noem also says Mark Lauseng will be reappointed to his post as executive director of the South Dakota Housing Development Authority and Tiffany Sanderson will join the administration in April as a senior policy adviser.
Noem to appoint Milstead to House
PIERRE — Gov.-elect Kristi Noem will name a Sioux Falls businesswoman to a South Dakota state House seat.
Noem announced Friday that she will appoint Rhonda Milstead, of Sioux Falls, to represent District 9 during the 2019 and 2020 legislative sessions. The vacancy came after Sen. Deb Peters won election to the House but later decided to join the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations.
Milstead has spent 16 years as the executive officer for the Sioux Falls Board of Realtors and run several businesses including Falls Overlook Cafe. Noem says Milstead's involvement in the community and small business experience will bring a "practical perspective" to the state House.
Milstead will be officially appointed Jan. 7.
Crews remove plane crash wreckage
SIOUX FALLS — Crews have removed the wreckage of a plane crash in Sioux Falls that killed the two people on board.
Police said Thursday that a company contracted by federal investigators has finished recovery efforts and that the area around the crash site has been reopened.
The crash on Tuesday killed Vaughn and JoAnn Meyer, a Sioux Falls couple known for their philanthropy. Both were 68 years old.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash, which happened in a residential neighborhood. No one on the ground was hurt.
Wentworth Aircraft Inc. of Crystal, Minnesota, began clearing the wreckage Wednesday night. Police say the company is contracted by the NTSB.
The Argus Leader reports the plane parts will be taken to Minneapolis for investigation.
Colorado TREA charity to dissolve
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's attorney general says a Colorado-based charity has agreed to spend $425,000 on programs benefiting veterans and dissolve itself to settle allegations it falsely promised donors to use their money to buy phone cards for service members and their families.
The settlement filed Thursday says the TREA Memorial Foundation raised more than $340,000 from Minnesotans, often with promises that donations would help service members or veterans call home.
But Attorney General Lori Swanson says those representations were false, and the foundation didn't buy phone cards after 2014.
Cara Lawrence, a lawyer for the Centennial, Colorado-based group, blamed a professional fundraiser that ran the program. She says the foundation stopped buying cards because Skype and cellphones cut demand for them, and the surplus cards have been donated to a VA hospital.
-- Journal and wire reports