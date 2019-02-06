Man sentenced for assault
SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man convicted of assaulting his girlfriend and repeatedly violating no-contact orders has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Demarcus Terrell Bethany, 28, was convicted by a Minnehaha County jury in December on 24 charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, contributing to abuse of a child and 13 protection order violations.
The victim, in a statement, told Bethany his actions during their relationship caused her anger, pain, countless tears and shame. She says she continued with the case because she wanted to stand up for herself and other victims.
The Argus Leader says a judge Tuesday suspended another 23 years in prison, unless Bethany violates terms of his probation.
Wyo. bill allows takeover of parks
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Legislation that would allow the state of Wyoming to take over operation of Yellowstone National Park and other facilities during a federal government shutdown was approved Wednesday by the state Senate.
The measure passed 17-12 and went to the House.
Under the proposal, the governor of Wyoming would be authorized to spend up to $500,000 to operate any national park or other federal facility, except military installations, within the state's borders. Wyoming would surrender operation of any facility once a federal government shutdown ended.
The bill's sponsor, Republican Sen. Charles Scott of Casper, said a government shutdown during the summer tourist season could wreck Wyoming's lucrative tourist industry, which is second only to energy production in bringing in tax dollars to state coffers.
Most of Yellowstone, which has attracted about 4 million visitors in each of the last four years, and Grand Teton National Park are located in Wyoming, as is Devils Tower National Monument, which is sits just across the Wyoming-South Dakota border.
