Rain causes flooding in eastern S.D.
SIOUX FALLS — Heavy rain has caused flooding and road closures in parts of eastern South Dakota.
The National Weather Service says that as of Thursday morning, 8.8 inches of rain had fallen in Aurora. The town is in Brookings County where a flash flood warning was issued.
The Argus Leader reports Brookings County emergency manager Robert Hill says Highway 14 was temporarily closed near Brookings, which got 6.6 inches of rain. County roads 27, 34 and 35 were also barricaded due to unsafe driving conditions.
Meteorologists say scattered showers and thunderstorms are still possible Thursday afternoon and evening.
Remodeler files for bankruptcy
SIOUX FALLS — The Sioux Falls company that was remodeling the Copper Lounge building when it collapsed in December 2016 has filed for bankruptcy protection.
The Argus Leader reports Hultgren Construction's Chapter 11 filing will enable the company to reorganize as it faces several lawsuits. Bankruptcy attorney Robert Kugler says the company will distribute "what assets that are available" to claimants "as quickly and as efficiently as possible."
The building collapsed Dec. 2, 2016, killing a construction worker and trapping a woman for hours.
An insurance company that says it paid out nearly $5 million in connection with the collapse has sued several entities it claims was responsible.
Hultgren is among those being sued by Cincinnati Insurance Co. The insurer provided coverage to Boomerang Investments, which bought the building just before it collapsed.
Woman has charges reduced
TYNDALL — Authorities have reduced charges against a Tyndall woman accused of unlawfully removing her 1-year-old grandchild from a daycare.
Angela Heier,42, initially was charged with first-degree felony kidnapping, which carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports that prosecutors have dropped the charge and replaced it with two misdemeanors. Heier's due in court July 30 on charges of trespassing and disorderly conduct, which together carry a maximum punishment of slightly more than a year behind bars.
Authorities say a baby sitter called authorities May 10 to report a woman had taken a child from a residence in Scotland and driven away at a high speed. Deputies used Heier's cellphone to find her hours later in Volin. The child was returned to the parents.
Pa. plane crash identified
FORT RICE, N.D. — Authorities have identified a Pennsylvania man who died in the crash of a small plane in North Dakota.
The Morton County Sheriff's Office says 35-year-old Daniel Miller, of Pittsburgh, died Tuesday afternoon when the Cessna 152 crashed into the Missouri River near Fort Rice while he was taking low-altitude photographs.
A dive team recovered the plane and Miller's body on Wednesday. The Bismarck Tribune reports the plane is registered to an aerial photography business based in Watertown, South Dakota.
The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.
-- Journal staff and wire reports