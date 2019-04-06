Van crash victim identified
MITCHELL — Authorities have identified a man who died after his van left a road and wound up in the James River near Mitchell.
The Highway Patrol says 22-year-old Abraham Ramos-Ramirez, of Huron, died after the vehicle entered the ditch, went through a barbed wire fence and into the river. His body was discovered Wednesday along the river's west shore, about a quarter of a mile away from the van.
Ramos-Ramirez had been reported missing on March 30. The actual time and date of the crash are still under investigation.
The patrol says Ramos-Ramirez was the only occupant of the vehicle.
Farm Rescue to aid flood victims
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — A farm aid nonprofit is planning to bring more hay from North Dakota to producers in flood-stricken Nebraska. Farm Rescue helps farm and ranch families in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska and Iowa.
The North Dakota-based Farm Rescue recently activated "Operation Hay Lift" to haul livestock feed to Nebraska ranchers affected by high water. A similar program was first used nearly two years ago to help cattle producers facing drought conditions in the Upper Midwest.
The hay convoy will depart from the Walmart parking lot in Jamestown about 1 p.m. Sunday. Farm Rescue officials are expecting to send as many as 10 semitrailer trucks of hay donated by local farmers. The trucks are expected to arrive in Elkhorn, Nebraska after 9 p.m. tonight.
50 flooded counties can get aid
OMAHA, Neb. — A federal disaster declaration for Nebraska has been amended to authorize public assistance grants for 50 counties to help pay for public facilities damaged in the wake March flooding — down from 65 counties and five tribal nations that had previously been approved.
A news release Saturday from the Federal Emergency Management Agency says more counties and tribal nations may be designated for additional reimbursement for public facilities — such as roads, bridges, utilities and water plants — as damage assessments in the state continue.
Individual assistance for homeowners, renters and businesses has been approved in 15 Nebraska counties and the Santee Sioux Nation.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that as of Saturday, 3,838 applicants have applied for individual assistance and nearly $12.5 million has been approved. More than $11 million of that was for housing assistance, which can include rent for a temporary place to stay or housing repairs.
Dakota aircraft headed to France
MISSOULA, Mont. — Volunteers in Montana are working hard to get a former firefighting plane ready to travel to France for the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
The 75-year-old Dakota DC-3 known as Miss Montana hasn't flown since arriving in Missoula in 2001.
The Missoulian reports it has been given two like-new engines, hydraulics and fuel system. New propellers will be installed soon.
Organizers hope to get in about 20 hours of flying time before joining about 20 other similar transport planes from the United States for the multi-leg flight to Normandy starting in mid-May. Miss Montana is scheduled to participate in a reenactment of D-Day, including dropping jumpers from Montana.
After that, it's set to continue to Germany for an event marking the 70th anniversary of the Berlin Airlift.
-- Associated Press