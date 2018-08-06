No one wants to think about getting injured or sick at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. When emergencies do occur, the Christian Motorcycle Association rallies a team of volunteers to help.
For about 15 years, CMA volunteers have come to the Black Hills during the rally to offer non-medical triage. Their mission is to ease the stress on patients and families whose vacation was disrupted by a medical incident. Teams of volunteers are located at Regional Health hospitals in Rapid City, Sturgis, Spearfish, Lead-Deadwood and Custer, said Cary Klatt of Peterson, Iowa. Klatt and his wife, Pam, organize the Sturgis rally volunteers. A CMA member at each hospital coordinates the volunteer team there.
"There's a real close mix of illness and accidents (we help with)," Klatt said. "We'll help patients find their bikes or get their bikes, or take them to the pharmacy if they need to get medication after they're released. ... There's many times we've ended up helping local people. We've had several heart attack or stroke patients that come in, and the family is really distraught. Sometimes the patient is here alone because their family's not available, and we end up visiting with the patient."
"We're really here to try to help not only the patient but the family," Klatt said. "We're just supporting them to let them know there's somebody that actually cares about them and wants to help them in any way we can. Sometimes, (patients) can feel very much alone and sometimes they're literally alone."
This year, between 30 and 40 CMA members are on rally duty, providing assistance during daylight hours. Some, such as the Klatts, stay for the entire rally. Others come for a few days as their schedule allows.
Every year, volunteers receive intensive orientation training from Regional Health and from CMA. Volunteers don't provide medical assistance or offer medical opinions. They might offer to pray with patients and families but are sensitive to those who have other, or no, religious affiliation. And, in the era of social media when people might have hundreds of friends online but might not know their next-door neighbor, the CMA volunteers learn how to talk to strangers, Klatt said.
"We talk about how in general to manage a situation. There's some things we've learned that help people feel more comfortable. Nowadays ... we just need to approach people in a little bit of a different manner than in the past. We don't want to step on toes or seem overbearing. We just want to help, ... not to get in their business or judge," Klatt said.
The CMA volunteers rely on and work closely with about 30 local volunteers, Klatt said. The locals, dubbed "haulers," help transport bikers back to their campground, hotel, or possibly Rapid City Regional Airport or the nearest bus station. Locals also know the location of pharmacies and other services, Klatt said. And locals often know shortcuts around the rally traffic.
"If (a biker) was released from the hospital ... but was unable to ride his motorcycle but that's the only transportation they had, I can contact a local volunteer," Klatt said. "We take people back to their campground or maybe they need to leave their campground. We have (injured bikers) that need to go home but they have their tent and all their equipment. We go and pack up all their camping gear and get their stuff and bring it back to them so they're able to leave if they need to."
CMA volunteers even end up doing some detective work. If a bike or car gets towed away -- sometimes with essential medication, identification or a phone inside -- the volunteers track down the vehicle and retrieve the needed items, Klatt said.
"We have good local contacts with towing companies," Klatt said. "Usually the towing companies require some type of certification that we are who we say we are."
Sturgis resident Dana Sparks and her husband are bikers. Sparks has aided the CMA since its rally-time hospital ministry started. She's on call 12 hours a day; mostly she picks up bikers who are released from the Sturgis hospital after being treated for non-life-threatening ailments.
"You get a little bit of everything," Sparks said.
She recalls an incident a few years ago when she picked up a couple of local rallygoers who'd been treated and released at the Sturgis emergency room. They needed a ride back to their pickup, which they'd left in a no-parking zone. "We drove around Sturgis for about an hour. He couldn't remember what street the pickup was parked on. They lived in Rapid City so I finally just drove them back to their house," Sparks said.
"We're here for the entire community.
Throughout the Sturgis rally, Klatt estimates the volunteers will help several hundred people and donate between 1,000 and 1,200 hours. Whatever situations come their way, Klatt said the group is grateful for opportunities to serve.
"We would rather see that thanks go to Jesus. We believe this is a God-ordained thing. We really feel blessed to be a part of it," Klatt said.
