South Dakota Department of Transportation crews will be conducting repair work on the bridge over Spearfish Creek at Interstate 90 Exit 10 this coming Wednesday, June 7.

The work will require closing the eastbound off-ramp for one day for the safety of the traveling public and maintenance crews.

Motorists should plan an alternate route. Message boards will direct travelers wanting to take U.S. Highway 85 north to use exit 12 and return to exit 10 in the westbound direction.

Motorists should be aware of suddenly slowing traffic in the work zone near the ramp closure.