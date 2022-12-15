Interstate 90 west of Rapid City re-closed, no travel allowed in Spearfish

The South Dakota Department of Transportation has closed Interstate 90 west of Rapid City to the Wyoming border at 10 a.m. Mountain time Thursday, less than 24 hours after the section of the highway was reopened.

SDDOT said I-90 has continued to receive snowfall and sustained high winds causing low visibility and excessive drifting. The re-closure of the Rapid City to Wyoming segment is in addition to the closure of I-90 east of Rapid City to Mitchell. A news release said the interstate is open for local traffic in Rapid City proper between Exit 55 to Exit 67.

The agency reminded motorists that many "No Travel Advisories" are in place on state highways throughout the state. Additionally, the city of Spearfish has upgraded their status to "No Travel Allowed" until further notice.

Spearfish Public Safety Director Pat Rotert said roads are closed throughout the city and the only allowed vehicles are emergency vehicles and snow contractors. Motorists who are out on the roads in the city of Spearfish are subject to being ticketed.

SDDOT said secondary highways across the state are impassable in many locations at this time.

For the latest on road and weather conditions, visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.