Investment in mining education will create new economic opportunities

Did you know? Mining has an economic impact on South Dakota of more than $2.5 billion per year.

Did you know? The items you use in everyday life were either grown or came from mining.

Did you know? The state’s constitution mandates that one university must teach mining and metallurgy. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is that university.

Did you know? The state constitution lists mining first when describing the state seal.

Did you know? Mining companies pay millions of dollars in severance taxes to the state for removing minerals.

Did you know? Technology is revolutionizing the mining industry with a global reach, autonomous operation, virtual reality and environmental protection.

In 2006, state lawmakers followed the wisdom of then Gov. Mike Rounds and approved an investment of $40 million in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead. Today that spending has shown a tremendous return. Sanford Lab’s overall impact on South Dakota’s economy totals more than $222 million since 2008. The future is even brighter with major projects on the horizon including the $1 billion Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment now under construction.