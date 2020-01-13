Investment in mining education will create new economic opportunities

Did you know? Mining has an economic impact on South Dakota of more than $2.5 billion per year.
Did you know? The items you use in everyday life were either grown or came from mining.
Did you know? The state’s constitution mandates that one university must teach mining and metallurgy. South Dakota School of Mines & Technology is that university.
Did you know? The state constitution lists mining first when describing the state seal.
Did you know? Mining companies pay millions of dollars in severance taxes to the state for removing minerals.
Did you know? Technology is revolutionizing the mining industry with a global reach, autonomous operation, virtual reality and environmental protection.
In 2006, state lawmakers followed the wisdom of then Gov. Mike Rounds and approved an investment of $40 million in the Sanford Underground Research Facility in Lead. Today that spending has shown a tremendous return. Sanford Lab’s overall impact on South Dakota’s economy totals more than $222 million since 2008. The future is even brighter with major projects on the horizon including the $1 billion Deep Underground Neutrino Experiment now under construction.
We are asking for another investment in the future of science, engineering and technology in the Black Hills and the state. The Mineral Industries building on the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus is in desperate need of replacement. Much of the education and research happening in this facility supports the technology needed to advance the mining industry in South Dakota for the 21st century.
Not only would a new facility provide the needed resources for our existing earth science programs to thrive, the potential for new business is also here. Industry leaders from across the nation recognize the opportunities that exist by collaborating with established local businesses and the university to develop new technologies. Rapid City has the potential to become the mining technology hub for South Dakota and the nation.
The university is not advocating for a new tax. Mining businesses support a portion of their existing tax dollars going toward this investment. They recognize that this investment not only provides them with a highly skilled workforce, but the research conducted at South Dakota Mines adds to their bottom lines.
We hope South Dakota citizens will see the wisdom of investing today for the future of earth sciences and technology.