It is time to stand up for our kids

Lead, follow, or get out of the way.

We live in a society that claims it wants leaders, but we only really want leaders that agree with our particular view of the world. Therefore, we end up with people calling themselves leaders who claim the low hanging fruit at the expense of us all. They cater to the lowest common denominator of the moment and yell so loud you can’t hear a word they’re saying.

The biggest problem is that it works. Everyone ends up ignoring the real problem that needs to be dealt with and instead just goes along with the crowd and justifies it with the belief it must be right because its what everyone else is doing.

That’s not me.

I am not that type of person and, as much I hate the title, I am not that type of leader. I am going to tell you like it is, no matter what the consequences to myself. That is what I am about to do with the school bond issue: tell it like it is.