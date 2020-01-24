It is time to stand up for our kids

Lead, follow, or get out of the way.
We live in a society that claims it wants leaders, but we only really want leaders that agree with our particular view of the world. Therefore, we end up with people calling themselves leaders who claim the low hanging fruit at the expense of us all. They cater to the lowest common denominator of the moment and yell so loud you can’t hear a word they’re saying.
The biggest problem is that it works. Everyone ends up ignoring the real problem that needs to be dealt with and instead just goes along with the crowd and justifies it with the belief it must be right because its what everyone else is doing.
That’s not me.
I am not that type of person and, as much I hate the title, I am not that type of leader. I am going to tell you like it is, no matter what the consequences to myself. That is what I am about to do with the school bond issue: tell it like it is.
The truth is we have a school system in crisis. Our schools are falling apart and our students will fall behind and our city will miss opportunities to prosper and grow if we don’t do something to address the need to replace old, run down, facilities we currently have with new, modern, centers of learning. No serious business wants to invest in a city that neglects its schools. Period. Exclamation point. For far too long, we, as community, have let our schools deteriorate to the point that some of them are not even usable. Many of them would have been closed years ago if they weren’t so vital. They are overcrowded and lack some of the most basic tools of learning and going about your day. Things as simple as a bathroom that is able to accommodate children with special needs; doors that can be closed in the event of an emergency; floors that aren’t built on asbestos tile that heave so bad that a ball will roll from the middle of the room to the corners in a matter of seconds.
As I have previously publicly stated, walking into to some of them is like walking into a garage sale. That’s not an insult to the staff that works at those facilities, because, if anything, it’s a compliment to the way they continue to provide high quality education in spite of the condition of their schools.
They have improvised. They have adapted. They have overcome.
All that is great if you’re in the military trying to defeat an enemy, but it hardly is the something we should be asking of our educators, and more importantly, our children. The cold, hard fact is our schools are in desperate need of replacement.
We have to act now. Simply repairing them is like the old cliché of “dressing up a pig” only dressing up the pig will cost a lot more money and won’t solve the problem. What we should be doing is bringing our schools into the twenty-first century twenty years late. How can we expect to attract high paying jobs if we don’t hold ourselves to the type of standards we expect of the companies we are trying to attract? If it helps, think of this as an investment in economic development because that is ultimately what it is. It is an investment in our future as a community because that is what our children are: our future. Someone once paid that bill for you.
Don’t the children of today deserve the same? The time is now to join us and stand up for our kids. Please vote yes February 25th. Our children deserve it.