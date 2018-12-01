As if 40 minutes wasn’t enough, Black Hills State University and South Dakota School of Mines played an extra five minutes in the first of two annual rivalry men’s basketball games, before the Yellow Jjackets outscored the Hardrockers 7-6 in overtime for the 57-56 victory Saturday night at the King Center.
TheJackets did it in dramatic fashion, as Tyler Oliver hit a layup at the buzzer for the game-winner just after Logan Elers scored with four seconds remaining to put the Hardrockers in the lead.
And Black Hills State’s Dez Stoudamire hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer of regulation to send the game into extras after the Jackets had three chances in the final seconds to try and tie the game.
Mines led for nearly all of the game, but couldn’t put the Jackets away.
The Hardrockers struck first in overtime on a free-throw by Troy Brady, but Oliver added two free throws to put the Jackets back in front. The two teams then traded baskets by Mines’ Mitchell Sueker and BH’s Connor O’Hearn before both teams turned the ball over.
O’Hearn and Brady added one free throw each to make it a 55-43 game to set up the wild final seconds.
With the win, the Yellow Jackets move to 2-3, while Mines fell to 2-6.
The Jackets hung in there and still trailed by just two on a drive to beat the shot clock by Patrick Mendes, but Mines answered on its next possession with a big 3-pointer by Wilfred Dickson, his first points of the game.
Black Hills State had a golden opportunity to close the gap when Elers was called for a flagrant foul with 1:13 remaining in a three-point game. But BHSU’s Stefan Densica missed both free throws and the Jackets turned the ball over on the ensuing possession.
for ore on the game, go online at www.rapidcityjournal.com. The Journal went to an early deadline Saturday night because of the snowstorm.