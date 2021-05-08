Jackrabbits roll into national title game

The third time was definitely the charm.

After a pair of losses in its first two national semifinal appearances in 2017 and 2018, the South Dakota State University football team will play for a Football Championship Subdivision national title for the first time following a 33-3 victory over Delaware Saturday at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The top-seeded Jackrabbits, who improved to 8-1 overall and ran their winning streak to seven games, matched a program playoff record with seven sacks and put together a big second quarter offensively to move on to Frisco, Texas, for next Sunday's title tilt against second-seeded Sam Houston State. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m. (MDT)at Toyota Stadium, with television coverage on ABC.

Delaware put the first and its only points on the board with a methodical drive late in the first quarter. The Blue Hens converted three times on third down before settling for a 29-yard field goal by Ryan Coe that capped a 15-play, 54-yard drive that chewed up more than half the opening stanza.

SDSU responded with a 41-yard return on the ensuing kickoff by Jordan Meachum and the Jackrabbits grabbed the lead moments later on a 30-yard touchdown pass from Mark Gronowski to Jaxon Janke.