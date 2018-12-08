KENNESAW, Ga. — South Dakota State took control early, then survived a late surge by Kennesaw State on Saturday to defeat the Owls 27-17 in a Football Championship Series quarterfinal playoff game at soggy Fifth Third Bank Stadium.
The win propelled the No. 5-seeded Jackrabbits into the semifinal round for the second-consecutive year, where they will travel to Fargo on either Friday or Saturday to face the No.-1 seeded Bison.
Taryn Christion, the senior quarterback from Sioux Falls who has led the Jackrabbits since he was a freshman, didn’t have the best game of his career, but he stepped up when it was necessary.
His 15-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes, 22 seconds remaining took the wind out of a Kennesaw State rally and pushed the Jackrabbits’ lead to 27-17. A late interception by South Dakota State linebacker Logan Backhaus sealed the win.
“He just oozes confidence and the guys feed off of that,” SDSU coach John Stiegelmeier said of his quarterback. “This was a hard-fought football game. Every play had a chance to impact the football game.”
The win pushed South Dakota State’s winning streak to six games and improved its record to 10-2. Kennesaw State, which had been seeded fourth, ended the season at 11-2 and saw its 11-game win string snapped.
The Jackrabbits were in control with a 20-3 lead heading into the fourth quarter. But Owls backup quarterback Daniel David led Kennesaw State to back-to-back touchdown drives to cut the lead to 20-17 with 6:42 remaining in the game.
That’s when Christion went to work. With just over five minutes left and the Jacks facing a third down and 12 at their own 33 yard-line, he found wide receiver Cade Johnson for a 33-yard reception that let Jackrabbit fans breathe a sigh of relief. Five plays later Christion helped seal the win with his scoring run.
“The O-line did a heck of a job all day,” Christion said. “They were able to move their guys around and open up holes.”
It rained the entire game, so Christion was limited throwing the ball. But he finished with 147 yards passing, 37 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.
“(Christion) is one of the best players, if not the best player in South Dakota State history,” Stiegelmeier said.
On defense, the Jacks — led by junior linebacker Christian Rozeboom’s 14 tackles (three for loss) — played a bend but don’t break defense. They gave up 418 total yards of offense but held the Owls to 17 points, 28 points under their season average. SDSU forced two turnovers on the day, recovering a fumble and recording an interception.
“I thought we did fairly well defending the triple-option,” Stiegelmeier said. “... I was happy with what we did. I thought our guys knew exactly what to do.”
SDSU freshman running back Pierre Strong had 122 yards rushing and one touchdown as the Jacks compiled 161 yards total on the ground. It was the fourth time this season Strong has gone over 100 yards.
For Kennesaw State, David entered the game midway through the second quarter after starting quarterback Chandler Burks left with a shoulder injury. David had 94 yards passing, 65 yards rushing and two total touchdowns.
SDSU will travel to Fargo for the second time this season to play North Dakota State in the semifinal round. The Jacks fell 21-17 on Sept. 29 and have lost the previous three matchups between the teams in the playoffs.
“We’re tremendously excited,” Stigelmeier said. “We love the rivalry. We haven’t gotten them in the playoffs yet. We’ve been close. So we’re going to work hard this week and give it our best shot. It’s one of the best rivalries in college football.
Stick leads top-seed North Dakota St past Colgate 35-0
FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Easton Stick threw for three touchdowns, Bruce Anderson ran for 124 yards with a touchdown and top-seeded North Dakota State advanced to the FCS semifinals for the eighth straight year with a 35-0 win over eighth-seeded Colgate on Saturday.
Stick was 14 of 19 for 205 yards as the Bison (13-0) piled up 443 yards against the Raiders (10-2), who had the top defense in FCS.
Ty Brooks scored on a 26-yard run to cap a four-play, 96-yard drive on NDSU's first possession. A 2-yard pass to Ben Ellefson made it 14-0 in the second quarter. The Bison then went 70 yards on eight plays to open the second half, capped by a 10-yard pass to Darrius Shepherd, who moved into second on the NDSU career list with 179 receptions.
That was more than enough for the Bison, who limited Colgate to 157 yards. The Raiders had tied the FCS record with five shutouts this season and only allowed nine touchdowns in 11 games.
Stick is now 47-3 as a starting quarterback, tying former Bison QB Brock Jensen, who went 47-5 in his career, for the most wins by a starting FCS QB. NDSU kicker Cam Pedersen has converted 91 straight extra points and 251 in his career.