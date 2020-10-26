Jacks, Wilson Top Summit Preseason Ballots

Three South Dakota State men's basketball players received Preseason All-Summit League accolades, and the Jackrabbits were selected as the team to beat in this year's Summit League preseason poll, the league office announced Monday.

Douglas Wilson was chosen as Preseason Player of the Year and joined Noah Freidel on the first team, while Matt Dentlinger was selected to the Preseason All-Summit League Second Team. SDSU received 33 of 36 first place votes to receive the top spot in the preseason poll.

Last year, Wilson was the conference Player of the Year after leading the Jackrabbits to 22 wins and a regular season title. The senior from Des Moines, Iowa, topped the squad with averages of 18.6 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. He connected on 62.8% of his field goal attempts, the eighth best success rate in Division I.

Freidel, a sophomore from Tea, averaged 12.2 points per game and made 66 3-pointers a year ago, shooting 39.5% from beyond the arc. The reining Summit League Freshman of the Year scored 20 or more points seven times against league opposition. He also earned All-Summit League Honorable Mention honors last season.