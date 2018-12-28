MACOMB, Ill. — David Jenkins scored all 23 of his points in the first half, Mike Daum had a double-double and South Dakota State cruised past Western Illinois 100-58 in the Summit League opener on Friday.
Daum had 15 points and 10 rebounds and the Jackrabbits (11-5) had six players in double figures.
Jenkins went 5 of 7 from 3-point range in the first half and South Dakota State was 9 of 14 from distance, opening a 55-30 lead. SDSU went 21 of 31 from the field while the Leathernecks were 10 of 31.
It got worse for the Leathernecks (5-9) in the second half, going 7 of 27 from the field (26 Percent) to finish the game at 29 percent, their worst of the season. Zion Young led the way with 16 points.
The Jackrabbits cooled off to 56 percent (15 of 27) in the second half. They ended up with a 42-29 advantage on the boards.
Johnston wins 450th game for SDSU women
South Dakota State women's basketball coach Aaron Johnston picked up his 450th win as the Jackrabbits held off Western Illinois, 93-84, Friday night in their Summit League opener in front of 389 fans at Western Hall.
The Jackrabbits improved to 9-5, 1-0 while the Fighting Leathernecks drop to 4-10, 0-1.
SDSU had five players score in double digits led by Macy Miller and Madison Guebert, who each scored 20 points. Tagyn Larson added 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds. Myah Selland and Paiton Burckhard each chipped in 11 points.
Western Illinois was led by Elizabeth Lutz's game-high 28 points.
In the first quarter, Miller scored nine consecutive points to give the Jackrabbits a 14-9 lead with 3:47 to play. A Guebert 3-pointer at 2:32 capped a 7-1 run to put SDSU up 21-10.
Western Illinois used a 12-2 run to tie the game at 29 with 5:46 to play in the second quarter. A 10-2 run pushed the Jackrabbits' lead to 11 points, 45-34, at 2:36 when Guebert scored five consecutive points. Burckhard scored the final four points for SDSU to give the Jacks a 49-37 halftime lead.
Lindsey Theuninck and Larson combined for eight points to give SDSU an 11-point lead, 71-60, with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. The Fighting Leathernecks then cut the lead to five, 71-66, at the end of the quarter when Lutz sank back-to-back 3-pointers.
Larson and Tylee Irwin scored the Jackrabbits' first nine points to open the final quarter and give State an 80-68 lead at 6:40. Western Illinois got as close a six points twice, the last at 4:49.