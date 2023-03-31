Jerry Long, a local business owner, has announced his intention to run for the Rapid City Common Council Ward 1 seat currently held by Pat Jones.

This is his first bid for political office. Long owns his own computer repair business.

He served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and retired as a Master Sergeant. During his military career, he served in the Persian Gulf, Norton Air Force Base and at Ellsworth. After retiring, he attended Western Dakota Tech, where he earned an associate's degree in computer networking.

In a press release Thursday, Long said he's running for council because he likes to help people and because he's a fiscal conservative that wants to make sure local tax dollars are spent carefully.

"We need smart growth that protects our environment and the beauty of our surroundings," Long said. "If I’m on the City Council, I’ll work for a balance that protects our community as a great place to live."

He has lived in Rapid City since 1993 and is married to Evanthea Georgas-Long. He is a crypto and coin collector and a self-proclaimed "technology-friendly" candidate. Long is also a life member of the Disabled American Veterans and Retired Enlisted Association.

He is the first candidate to formally announce a bid for Jones' seat; Josh Biberdorf is also vying for the Ward 1 spot.

Rapid City's municipal election will take place on Tuesday, June 6.