Jersey Mike’s Subs at Rushmore Crossing in Rapid City will join forces with Friends of the Children–He Sapa, a professional mentoring program, for Jersey Mike’s annual Day of Giving on Wednesday.

Jersey Mike’s locations nationwide partner with more than 200 charities during its Month of Giving and Day of Giving fundraising campaigns. Customers are encouraged to purchase Jersey Mike’s subs on Wednesday to support Friends of the Children–He Sapa.

“We are excited to partner with Jersey Mike's for this year’s Day of Giving campaign to raise funds to serve the youth and families in our program this year,” said Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle, executive director, Friends of the Children–He Sapa. “It’s an honor to be part of this, and we look forward to this Wednesday!”

Friends of the Children–He Sapa, is a professional one-on-one mentoring program that starts serving youths when they are ages 4 to 6 and continues until high school graduation. Together with partners at Rural America Initiatives, Youth and Family Services, Oceti Sakowin Community Academy and Oglala Lakota College Head Start Program, Friends of the Children–He Sapa will enroll 32 Indigenous children and families into the program in April and May.

The program selects children who face the greatest barriers to success and well-being, whose families need support to break cycles of generational poverty and trauma.

“I wanted to partner with Friends of the Children ... because I believe a mentorship program that helps young Indigenous children from early adolescence all the way to high school graduation is a great program for our community,” said Eric Bendewald, operating manager of Jersey Mike’s in Rapid City. “What I really appreciate about the program is that the mentors (Friends) teach very important skills to empower the youth to help achieve their goals in life while also giving the parents or other caregivers tools to create a stable home life.”